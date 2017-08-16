City officials approve new bridge to memorial island in Iowa

EVANSDALE, Iowa (AP) - Officials of city in northeast Iowa have approved plans for a bridge to a memorial park that's dedicated to homicide victims, including two cousins who were kidnapped and killed in 2012.

KWWL-TV reports that Evansdale officials have approved plans to replace a makeshift dirt walkway with a bridge at Angels Park Memorial Island on Meyer's Lake.

The island and trails leading up to the park are handicapped accessible, but the dirt bridge isn't. The new wooden bridge would be handicapped accessible and give everyone better access to the park.

The park honors 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins as well as three other murder victims.

The project is estimated to cost $190,000. The city has received $160,000 in grants.

Officials aim to complete the bridge within the next year.

