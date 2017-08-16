Rochester man arrested in 3-county chase that ended in crash - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Rochester man arrested in 3-county chase that ended in crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - -

A Rochester man is accused of assaulting a staff member and another resident at a group home, then leading authorities on a car chase across three counties in a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the Monday chase that began in Olmsted County and crossed into Mower County ended in Dodge County when the 48-year-old suspect's vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two people in that vehicle suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Formal charges are pending against the suspect, possibly in more than one county.

