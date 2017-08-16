Rochester man arrested in 3-county chase that ended in crash

A Rochester man is accused of assaulting a staff member and another resident at a group home, then leading authorities on a car chase across three counties in a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the Monday chase that began in Olmsted County and crossed into Mower County ended in Dodge County when the 48-year-old suspect's vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two people in that vehicle suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Formal charges are pending against the suspect, possibly in more than one county.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.