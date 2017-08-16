UPDATE: Names of two injured in fatal boat crash released

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office releases the names of two people injured in a fatal boating crash near Brownsville Saturday.

A power boat with seven people aboard hit a concrete pylon across from the Wildcat Park and Boat Landing around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Two of them, Kevin Lee Hanson, 47, of Mabel, Minnesota, and Diana Lynn Klankowski, 56, of Spring Grove, Minnesota died in the crash.

Five others were taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

At the time, two of the victims weren't identified. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said the two were Wynn Dean Ristau, 41, of Preston, Minnesota and Sonya Ann Burnkikel, 47, of Spring Grove.

The sheriff's office said as of Wednesday, Burnkikel is still at Gundersen. Ristau was treated and released.

The investigation continues into the cause of the crash.

