Walker says he denounces all hate

Gov. Scott Walker says all white supremacists groups need to be "unilaterally dismissed and denounced."

Walker made the comment Wednesday following a round table event in Green Bay. He was asked for reaction to President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday where he reiterated that "both sides" were to blame for violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville that left a counter-protester dead after a car rammed into the crowd.

Walker says he's made it "implicitly clear" that he denounces all hate. He says, "I think any of the white supremacists groups or other groups just need to be unilaterally dismissed and denounced."

Also on Wednesday Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said he did not think Trump was a racist or should be impeached from office, but he was uncomfortable with his comments.

10:05 a.m.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he is not comfortable by President Donald Trump's comments that "both sides" are to blame for weekend violence at a white supremacists rally, but adds he does not think Trump is a racist or should be impeached.

Johnson spoke to reporters Wednesday following a speech before the state chamber of commerce.

Johnson says he thinks Trump's comments are hurting his ability to enact other parts of his agenda, including tax and immigration reform. But Johnson says he does not think the remarks show Trump is unfit for office or should be removed. Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, from Milwaukee, is calling for Trump to be impeached.

Johnson says he wishes Trump would focus on unifying and healing America.

8:17 a.m.

Wisconsin's top Republicans have been largely silent on President Donald Trump's defiant blaming of "both sides" for the weekend violence between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators in Virginia.

But at least one Democrat is calling for Trump to be removed from office.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore said Tuesday that Republicans and Democrats should unite and remove Trump from office. Her comments came shortly after Trump voiced support for those in Virginia seeking to maintain the monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that .

Trump ally Republican Gov. Scott Walker hasn't commented directly on Trump's remarks. Walker's only comment came Saturday tweeting that "we should all condemn the violence and hate" at the protest.

House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted that "white supremacy is repulsive" but did not specifically address Trump.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.