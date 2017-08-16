Eclipse in motion: Viewing the eclipse from Wisconsin - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Eclipse in motion: Viewing the eclipse from Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- -

On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, we’re in for a real treat: the first total solar eclipse to cross over the United States since Feb. 26, 1979!.

Here in the Badger State, we’ll begin to see the moon cross in front of the sun just before noon. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:15 p.m. local time. In southern Wisconsin, 85 percent of the sun will be covered. The moon will have completely passed the sun by 2:40 p.m.

