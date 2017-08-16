Eclipse in motion: Viewing the eclipse from Wisconsin

On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, we’re in for a real treat: the first total solar eclipse to cross over the United States since Feb. 26, 1979!.

Here in the Badger State, we’ll begin to see the moon cross in front of the sun just before noon. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:15 p.m. local time. In southern Wisconsin, 85 percent of the sun will be covered. The moon will have completely passed the sun by 2:40 p.m.