Wausau girl gets ripped off trying to sell Pokemon cards

A nine-year-old girl in Wausau was ripped off on Monday when she tried selling Pokemon cards to a stranger.

Kaitlynn Cooper was hoping to make enough to purchase new cards and a pet gold fish.

"I had too many of the same cards so I went to the front yard and was selling them" said Cooper.

She said she waited hours until her first customer stopped by, "He comes over and says what does that sign say?"

Cooper said the man offered her $100 for 500 Pokemon cards.

"Oh my goodness" Cooper said holding the sale sign.

Cooper than ran to her grandma to show off her profit, but something seemed off. Cooper's grandma realized the bill was a fake.

"How is this fake?," Cooper questioned her grandma.

Sarah Hesbol, mother of Cooper was working when she heard the news.

"I felt very angry that someone would do that," said Hesbol.

The family filed a report with the Wausau Police Department and officials are still investigating. Cooper says that if she plans to get rid of her cards again she will either donate them or sell them to a card store.