La Crosse County meets with FEMA to review flood damage

FEMA met with 21 agencies from La Crosse County Wednesday morning to review preliminary damage assessments from the recent flood.

SEE: FEMA assesses flood damage throughout Western Wisconsin

Keith Butler, Emergency Management Coordinator for La Crosse County said it's crucial that people and businesses continue to report damage.

"We can start assessing where are the problems? Where are the culverts that maybe are under sized and those kinds of things. So let us know, it's extremely important and do the right things, clean out your home, get that stuff out of there before you have mold problems and some other things before it gets worse," said Butler.

Butler stressed that they're very interested in helping out the municipalities who suffered damaged.

"They're stretched beyond their budgets can ever imagine to absorb. At four point six million if we can get a presidential disaster declaration we're only looking at about twelve and a half local share, which equals about five hundred and seventy-five thousand beyond the whole county. We may be able to handle that, four point six million, that's beyond our capability," added Butler.

Again, the total estimated damage for the 11 county area that FEMA is covering in Western Wisconsin is about $12 million.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse County