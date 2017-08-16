Elvis remembered 40 years after his passing

40 years ago Wednesday, the world lost a legend.

Elvis Presley passed away following a heart attack in his Memphis home on August 16th, 1977. What survived was his unquestionable influence on music and American pop culture.

"We're not going to see anybody like the Elvis again," said Classic Hits 94.7 morning show host Keith Carr.

"He influenced an entire generation," said Dave Rogers of Dave Guitar Shop. "All the way up until The Beatles, he was the biggest."

Even today, Elvis Presley continues to be unrivaled with his blues-infused music earning 197 gold, platinum, and diamond awards, creating some controversy along the way.

"He was so racy, he had to be filmed from the waist up," laughed Laun Braithwaite of Dave's Guitar Shop.

What now might be considered tame made Elvis Presley somewhat of an outlaw.

"He just broke so many barriers for music and for his stance, the moves, everything," Rogers said.

He reigned supreme in rock and roll, but also brought his talents to the big screen in over 30 movies.

"Being a movie buff, movies like King Creole in 1958, he was awesome! He could act when he felt like it," said Carr. "This is how big of a deal he was: he had radio hits, he was on TV, had a couple of movies, before he went into the army, spends 2 years in the military, and comes out bigger than when he went in."

Music has changed a great deal in 40 years, but it turns out Elvis still fares well in modern media. According to a report from the LA Times, Elvis remains among the top artists of all time on YouTube, beating out modern pop stars like Kanye West and Lana Del Rey, averaging 4.4 million views per day.

Elvis Presley remains an music icon, loved by millions - impersonated by many - and 40 years later, he still has fans saying, "Long Live The King".