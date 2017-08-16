Back 2 School program distributes supplies for hundreds

Hundreds of kids walked away from the La Crosse Center Wednesday with brand new clothes and supplies for the coming school year.

The all day back to school event is sponsored annually by Salvation Army and Catholic Charities. The campaign raises donations from the community and then provides first day of school supplies at no cost. 500 students were provided first day of school outfits and 850 received backpacks full of supplies.

"To finally be here and see the parents and the kids smiling and seeing some of the happy things they have to say about how excited they are for school, i mean it really makes it all worthwhile," said Nick Ragner of the Salvation Army. "It gives you butterflies in the stomach a little bit. This is definitely my favorite part of the job."

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield also sponsored the event, helping provide free haircuts for soon to be students.

