La Crosse Police K9 Brutus passes away

The La Crosse Police Department reports the passing of a dedicated member of its crime fighting force, the K-9 named Brutus.

News 19 has featured Brutus and his handler, Officer Casey Rossman in many stories through the years, recently this past May when he received a special wheel chair for dogs. Brutus joined the department in 2010 and retired earlier this year due to health issues. Unfortunately, Brutus' health problems led to his death on Tuesday.

"Brutus was the focal point of many of our Facebook posts and some of our twitter photos for his work and because the dog was so photogenic and was an easy dog to be around and so it's a tough time for Officer Rossman, his partner for seven years," says Capt. Jason Melby.

At News 19, we send our thoughts to Officer Rossman and his family for the loss of a partner and family member.