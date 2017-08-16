Lots of Experience for Mel-Min as they seek three-peat

Melrose-Mindoro is used to looking down on the rest of the Dairyland Conference.

The Mustangs are the two-time defending champs and the pieces are in place for a three-peat.

Melrose-Mindoro returns 16 starters, seven on offense and nine on defense.

Experience will not be in short supply.

They do have to replace record-setting quarterback Sam Boone.

But the Mustangs have plenty of player back who have big game experience.

"A lot of the guys who are returning have actually started for a couple of years. When they were sophomore they were starting for us. So a lot of them have been in there for a couple of years. I think that experience is really going to pay off for us this year," said head coach Tory Lockington.

"We have good goals set. We want to stay on top of the Dairyland this year. That's just one of the goals we have. We know we can do good in conference again. Like I said, just keep practicing harder and harder everyday." said quarterback/receiver Drew Blaken.

Mel-Min has gone 18-3 in the Dairyland over the last three seasons.