Luther close; tries to take the next step

Onalaska Luther came within a whisker from making the playoffs last season.

Second year head coach Matthew Schiebel returns forur starters on each side of the ball from a team that was three points away from qualifying for the post season when they lost to Westby in the season finale.

So it's been easy to see where the Knights have found their motivation heading into this season.

"We're going to use last year's season as a springboard, hopefully, fo this year. We missed out on the playoffs by three points last year in the last game of the year. So I l know with these seniors, they're looking to fight tooth and nail and hopefully get some wins and qualify for the playoffs this season," Schiebel said.

"Ultimately playoffs is the goal. We're going to need lots of young guys to step up. We have lots of sophomores this year. We just got to give it our all on every play," said safety Ben Kutz.

Luther hasn't qualified for the playoffs since 2007.

They open the season at home against Blair-Taylor this Friday.