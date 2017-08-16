Benefit for Brucie Bumchuckles held at Kramer's Bar & Grill

Community members rallied together to show their support for Marty and Chris Severson Wednesday night.

'Love Us Some Brucie Bumchuckles' a benefit dinner held at Kramer's Bar & Grill in La Crosse aimed to raise money for the Seversons in their effort to rebuild their home which was completely destroyed in the July flooding.

Marty and Chris said the hardest thing was throwing so much away and seeing that first dumpster depart from their home.

"Throwing your baby books away and the children's book that you had and your photo albums. I mean Marty had a museum of history in his man cave that he list and your musical equipment and your computers, I mean we lost everything," said Chris.



The damages to their property will cost upwards of $150,000 to completely rebuild the structure, but their insurance only covers $75,000. Since the flooding July 19-22 they have gutted the home completely and begun the cleaning process.

"There's other people that have it worse than we do, I mean we know that. We're very fortunate and we're just going to keep moving forward, we have no options. With the help and the friendship, you just learn that it's about relationships it's not about things and it's amazing," added Marty and Chris.

Another fundraiser for Marty and Chris Severson will take place on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m.at Boothill Pub in La Crosse.

