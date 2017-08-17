Deluge In The Dark: Slide Show: Rushford 2007

According to one report, of the more than 700 homes and buildings that made up the Rushford community in 2007, more than half were seriously damaged by the flooding following the rains of August 18-19.

Rush Creek and the Root River overflowed their banks and left in some places, more than five feet of water in Rushford.

The floodwaters devastated the downtown area and left businesses closed for weeks.

The photos in this slide show are from the 2007 floods and are courtesy of the City of Rushford and the Rushford Community Library.