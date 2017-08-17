Wild West Days turns Viroqua into a bustling boom town

The Wild West is coming to Wisconsin's west coast this weekend. The Wild West Days is taking over Viroqua and the royalty joined us on Daybreak to celebrate.

Jessey Leisso, Miss Wild West, brought along her royalty to share in the excitement.

Wild West Days is the third week-end in August turning Viroqua into an1880's Bustling Boom Town with many authentic buildings. Rodeo, vendors, concert, parade, hog wrasslin' and many events throughout the weekend.