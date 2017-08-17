Celebrate Summer at Chad Erickson Park

This weekend, there's a way to experience one of La Crosse's newest parks with plenty of family friendly activity. The Celebrate Summer Family Fun Fair is at the Chad Erickson Memorial Park on Sunday, August 20.

With carnival games, "Water Wars" from the Big E company and snacks provided by Burrachos and Subway, the afternoon event is an opportunity to squeeze in some fun before the back-to-school routine begins for many. Anyone who preregisters for the event by calling the Black River Neighborhood Center at 789-8640 will also get a free gift!