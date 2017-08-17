Wisconsin officials act to help Northern Plains drought - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin officials act to help Northern Plains drought

Posted: Updated:
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - -

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is clearing the way for farmers in that state to help out their drought-stricken colleagues in the Northern Plains.

Walker has declared a 30-day state of emergency for the purpose of transporting loads of forage to the Dakotas and Montana. All three states have been dealing with extreme drought this summer.

State officials in Wisconsin are relaxing certain commercial driving restrictions and fees to help with the transport of hay and other forage.

North Dakota's Agriculture Department, North Dakota State University and the Michigan-based nonprofit Ag Community Relief this month announced a program to accept hay donations at a site near the Fargo campus and distribute it to needy producers in the three states through a lottery drawing next month.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.