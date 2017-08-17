Wisconsin officials can't enforce fire sprinklers rule - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin officials can't enforce fire sprinklers rule

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Wisconsin officials say a state law prevents them from enforcing a fire sprinklers rule that fire officials say is one of the best ways to save lives.

The 7-year-old rule requires sprinklers be installed into new apartment buildings that have between three and 20 units.

A spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the rule is more restrictive than a state law approved in 2011.

The statute says state agencies can't create regulations that are more restrictive than state law, which currently requires sprinklers only in buildings larger than 20 units.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing says legislators need to address the issue.

The Wisconsin Builders Association has opposed the sprinkler rule because it increases construction costs. Firefighters say it saves lives.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.