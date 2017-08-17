Woman who stopped to help other motorists struck and killed - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Woman who stopped to help other motorists struck and killed

Posted: Updated:
CALAMUS, Wis. (AP) - -

A Beaver Dam woman was killed after she stopped on a highway to help two motorists involved in a crash and was hit by another vehicle.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the 37-year-old woman was struck by a pickup truck that swerved to avoid hitting her vehicle about 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 151 in the town of Calamus. Authorities didn't immediately identify her.

The driver of the pickup wasn't hurt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.