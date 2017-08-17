Woman who stopped to help other motorists struck and killed

A Beaver Dam woman was killed after she stopped on a highway to help two motorists involved in a crash and was hit by another vehicle.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the 37-year-old woman was struck by a pickup truck that swerved to avoid hitting her vehicle about 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 151 in the town of Calamus. Authorities didn't immediately identify her.

The driver of the pickup wasn't hurt.

