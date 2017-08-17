Madison mayor orders removal of Confederate monuments from Forest Hill Cemetery

MADISON (WKOW) – Madison Mayor Paul Soglin has ordered the removal of several confederate memorials from Forest Hill Cemetery.

One of the memorials already has been removed, and another will be removed soon, according to the mayor's office.

The removal was announced today in a statement from Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.

“The removal of city-owned monuments to confederate soldiers in Forest Hill Cemetery has minimal or no disruption to the cemetery itself,” the statement read.

Soglin called the Civil War an act of insurrection and treason and a defense of the deplorable practice of slavery.

One of the memorials includes the inscription, "Erected in loving memory by United Daughters of the Confederacy to Mrs. Alice Whiting Waterman and her boys."

Forest Hill Cemetery is located across from Glenway Golf Course along Speedway Road on Madison's near west side.

More from the statement:

"The monuments in question were connected to that action and we do not need them on city property.

"Taking down monuments will not erase our shared history. The Confederacy’s legacy will be with us, whether we memorialize it in marble or not.

"I agree with other mayors around the country also speaking out and taking action. We are acknowledging there is a difference between remembrance of history and reverence of it. In Madison, we join our brothers and sisters around the country to prove that we, as a people, are able to acknowledge, understand, reconcile, and most importantly, choose a better future for ourselves.

"There should be no place in our country for bigotry, hatred or violence against those who seek to unite our communities and our country. That is why I instructed Forest Hills Cemetery staff to remove a Confederate’s Rest commemorative memorial. "

There is a larger monument, which has not garnered as much attention, which will also be removed," the statement read.