WAFER seeking donations for mobile food pantry

WAFER La Crosse is nearing its goal to pay for a mobile food pantry and now it's asking the community for help.

The mobile food pantry will use a re-purposed transport vehicle to bring services to those who may not be able to get to the WAFER location in La Crosse. Their goal is $100,000, which covers start-up costs and funding for the first year. So far they need an additional $40,000 to reach that goal.

"We will be able to get to the outskirts of our county where public transportation isn't an option for some people," said Executive Director Erin Waldhart. "There are limited resources in their community and by taking the food directly to [them] we're eliminating that transportation barrier."

Two donors are matching any donations up to $20,000. For information on how to donate, log on to WAFER's web site.