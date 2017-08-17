Deluge In The Dark: How Rushford, Minnesota recovered from the f - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Deluge In The Dark: How Rushford, Minnesota recovered from the flood of 2007

Posted: Updated:
Rushford, MN (WXOW) -

It was a beautiful Friday night in Rushford, Minnesota, August 17, 2007.  

Residents were aware that rain was predicted for the next day; but, they had no idea what was about to happen.  It rained all day Saturday, not heavy at first.  But, the rain increased and as night fell, they found themselves in an emergency.

The former mayor says, despite the devastation they were actually lucky.  Les Ladewig says experts told him the storm moved north and south of I-90.  If it hadn't and stayed on one side or the other, the results for Rushford could have been much worse.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.