Deluge In The Dark: How Rushford, Minnesota recovered from the flood of 2007

It was a beautiful Friday night in Rushford, Minnesota, August 17, 2007.

Residents were aware that rain was predicted for the next day; but, they had no idea what was about to happen. It rained all day Saturday, not heavy at first. But, the rain increased and as night fell, they found themselves in an emergency.

The former mayor says, despite the devastation they were actually lucky. Les Ladewig says experts told him the storm moved north and south of I-90. If it hadn't and stayed on one side or the other, the results for Rushford could have been much worse.