DOT to drivers: Keep your eyes on the road, not sky, during eclipse

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning drivers to keep their focus on the roads and not the skies during Monday's eclipse.

Drivers should stay focused on the road and "click-on their vehicle’s low-beam headlights, and park in a safe area if they decide to stop and view the eclipse," officials with the DOT said.

“We’re simply reminding motorists to remain focused on driving at all times, use common sense, and never stop along a roadway unless it’s an emergency,” David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety said. “Any time that motorists stop along a highway, they put themselves and their passengers at risk of being struck, injured or killed by other vehicles.”

Monday's eclipse will be visible in Wisconsin between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with peak darkness falling shortly after 1 p.m. The moon will cover about 80 percent of the sun, according to officials.

The eclipse will make a large impact through the mid-section of the U.S. from around Oregon to the Carolinas.

“For many people, this will be their first major solar eclipse, and some will want to capture the event on their smartphone or other electronic device,” Pabst said. “Along with taking steps to protect their eyes, we’re asking drivers to be smart and to resist distractions whenever they’re behind the wheel so everyone can reach their destinations safely.”

This is the county's first total solar eclipse since 1979.

More information on the eclipse is available on the WisDOT website.