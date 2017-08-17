Adaptive water ski event allows kids to experience the thrill

Kids with disabilities had the opportunity to take to the water Thursday afternoon, some water skiing for the first time.

Vikki Fitzpatrick first started the event after partaking in a similar one with her daughter, Sydney.

"Originally I took Sydney down to Waterloo to the Waterhawks ski event there, came home and thought, we live here. With the great resources of the river and things, I reached out to some friends who got me in connection with people. First it was Tommy Bartlett, he came up and showed it to the River City Water Ski Team and from that point it has just grown," said Fitzpatrick.

One of those first timers, 11-year-old Araina Roderick who will celebrate her 12th birthday on Friday said it the weather wasn't ideal, but it was worth it.

"When I first got into the water it was really cold, but when I got there in the waves it was totally awesome," said Roderick.

"It is so rewarding to see the kids faces to do something for the first time that they never thought they would be able to do. The parents joy on their face when they see their child do something independently on a ski," added Vikki.

The event is a collaboration of the North American Squirrel Association, River City Water Ski Team, and Bethany Water Ski Team all volunteering to assist the skiers.