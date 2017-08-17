Mother, daughter look forward to moving into new home

A partnership between the City of La Crosse, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Spies Construction is making dreams come true.

Christine Hughes, a single mother, sold her home a year ago with plans to find a home in a different neighborhood, with a different layout. The process was taking longer than expected, but then she came across an open concept space on 14th Street.

"It's just very humbling, it's not necessarily something you set out or think that you can do," said Hughes.

Having the ability to work side by side with Spies Construction to pick out and customize every element inside the home, "The light fixture, the counter tops, the appliances," added Hughes.

"It's just one of those great examples of how people come together here in La Crosse and there's actually action and there's things that happen because of that," said Mayor Tim Kabat.

Thanks to Mayo Clinic Health System's Employer Assisted Housing Program, Hughes receives a $5,000 forgivable loan to use towards the down payment, due to the fact that the house is within one mile of Mayo's La Crosse campus.

"I didn't think financially it was something I could do and this was a good opportunity to have a brand new home and take away some of the worries that come with an older home. Especially as a single person, some of that maintenance, some of those updates are out of reach," expressed Hughes.

When asked what her favorite part of the space was, she said, "That I get a master bathroom, something I never thought I would get to have."

Mayor Kabat said the proximity to work, shopping, parks, and trails help to draw homeowners like Hughes to make positive reinvestments in our neighborhoods and city.