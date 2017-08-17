Ex-Plover doctor sentenced for sexually assaulting patients

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) - A former Wisconsin doctor convicted of sexually assaulting multiple patients at a clinic in Plover has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

The Stevens Point Journal reports that 47-year-old Wilton Calderon, who now lives in Old Lyme, Connecticut, was accused of groping and inappropriately rubbing himself against at least seven of his patients.

Calderon pleaded guilty in February to two counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of manufacturing or delivering a non-narcotic drug.

Calderon worked as a doctor at the Ministry Medical Group in Plover before leaving in January 2015. The victims were all adult women. They said they were sexually assaulted during routine exams.

Portage County Judge Robert Shannon on Thursday sentenced Calderon to 80 months in custody and 100 months of extended supervision.

