FEMA conducts assessment on Arcadia flooding damage

Nearly a month after Arcadia residents had to evacuate the town after severe flooding, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) visited the town on Thursday to conduct a preliminary assessment of damage to public infrastructure.

A FEMA assessment starts with an initial review of the damaged property by trained FEMA specialists. Then, after all of the information is gathered, a report is completed for Gov. Scott Walker.

Walker will review the completed report and determine if the state needs to request a federal disaster declaration from President Trump.

Cheria Brown, the FEMA public information officer, said there are multiple categories the specialists look at.

"You have a category for debris removal. You have a category for bridges and roads. So, the criteria is a little bit different for each category. Our specialists as they go out -- know what criteria to look for," Brown explained.

Trempealeau County Emergency Director Dan Schreiner said when Arcadia gets heavy rainfall, flooding occurs more frequently because of how the creeks surround the city and empty into the Trempealeau River.

Schreiner said although money for improvement with water control won't come from FEMA, after the flood mess in July, the city is looking into funding for a new flooding solution.

"The city is working closely with the Army Corps. of Engineers in developing a plan and finding funding to improve water control facilities to attempt to keep the water out of the city," Schreiner said.

There is no set date on when FEMA will have the assessment completed, but officials said they hope to have it done as soon as possible.