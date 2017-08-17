Deluge In The Dark: Why we are susceptible to flooding

What makes our unique area so susceptible to dangerous flooding events?

It’s a combination of the Midwestern weather patterns that set the stage for extreme rain events, and local factors that make the falling heavy rainfall dangerous.

Summer brings stagnant weather fronts, thanks to weak upper air jet stream currents. Plenty of heat and humidity allows repeated training of thunderstorms sometimes over the same areas. Rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches or higher per hour are possible in the right circumstances.

The deep v-shaped valleys we call coulees help funnel heavy rain into raging torrents. This area also features tributaries of the Mississippi River like the Root River, the Middle Fork of the Whitewater River, and the Kickapoo River. These rivers and the waters that gather in the coulees rise rapidly sweeping away whatever is in the path. Unfortunately, that sometimes includes vehicles trying to navigate fast flowing water over roads and bridges. It only takes 1 to 2 feet of water to float vehicles.

The power of flowing water is deceiving, so don’t test it by driving into water-covered roads. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown!

Heavy rainfall, in addition to flash flooding, can also lead to other dangers during an extreme storm. Steep hillsides can slump when soil on severe slopes become saturated. Mudslides and whatever else on those hills can rapidly take out trees and buildings, and sometimes people die.

Flash flooding killed 7 people during the storm of August 18-19th 2007. Can a storm like this happen again? The answer is probably.