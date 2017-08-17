"War Eagle" building designated as local historic landmark

A designation is approved making a building featuring the iconic War Eagle mural a local historic landmark.

That decision was voted unanimously by the City of La Crosse's Heritage Preservation Commission Thursday night. Barbara Kooiman, President of the Preservation Alliance of La Crosse, submitted the nomination in early July saying the 133 year old building qualified as a local historic landmark.

"Is it in the best spot? Maybe not anymore with so much around it having been demolished," said Kooiman. "...but if there's some kind of alternative, our group, Preservation Alliance of La Crosse, we would always like to see a building saved."

The building located at 520 3rd Street South was originally built in 1884 by Wenzel Schubert. The store front featured a meat market, and the space above was occupied by its owners. Schubert sold the building in 1902 to La Crosse Bottling Company, who added to the original structure behind the storefront. La Crosse Bottling continued to use it until the early 1960's when it was sold to the Collins Sign Company. Collins rented the building to Lackore Electric who stayed until 2002. It has since been vacant, and the property was purchased the owners of Pischke Motors across the street.

Pischke Motors owner Rahn Pischke was present at the Heritage Preservation Commission. He argued that the building was not remarkable enough, nor is it located close enough to historic downtown to be worth preserving. Pischke's plan is to demolish the building and make space to expand his La Crosse car dealership business.

"I don't think it's a building that's necessarily worth saving," Pischke said. "There's many buildings of its same architecture that are located in historic downtown whereas this is not part of historic downtown."

In the nomination, Kooiman listed the building as in “good” condition, however in the meeting admitted she had not been inside. Pischke said the inside of the building is a mess and that there are issues with the stone foundation, something for which they received an official order from the city's Department of Fire Prevention and Building Safety.

Pischke agreed that if someone were willing to take responsibility for attempting to move the original front portions of the building to another lot, he would delay demolition for a length of time so that process could take place.

Ultimately, the commission voted unanimously to designate the site as a local historic landmark based on Kooiman's arguments and a willingness to find a party who would be responsible for fixing the building.

Pischke said they will be appealing the decision to the full council.