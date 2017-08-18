"Living Sara Style" with Day at the Lake 2017

For the third year, a tragic reminder turns into a celebration of life. The 2017 Day at the Lake is coming up this weekend for the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation. Sara's mom Sherry Hougom and younger brother Tim stopped by Daybreak with the details.

Info courtesy of SRHF:

The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation will again provide area children with a positive adventure in combination with bonding of youth and community members with law enforcement and civil service organizations with their annual Day at the Lake on Sunday, August 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Neshonoc in West Salem. Children from Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and members of the community have the opportunity for a one-on-one fishing experience with a local police officer, as well as many other exciting and educational activities.

"I am passionate about preventing heartache and devastation from hitting other families," says Sara's mom, Sherry Hougom. "Building values and confidence, providing positive opportunities while sharing Sara's and my life stories--that is the direction of prevention."

There is no charge for attending the Day at the Lake, and kids can also take part in human Hungry Hippo, yard games, tug of war, face painting and much more. Local agencies that are taking part include La Crosse, West Salem, Bangor, Campbell, and Onalaska Police Departments; West Salem and La Crosse Fire Departments; WI DNR Wardens; Tri-State Ambulance; and First Responders. The MedLink helicopter will also be in attendance, with a planned landing at 1:00 p.m. Attendees are also invited to enjoy a free lunch provided by two grillmasters, and will receive a free t-shirt designed by Boys and Girls Club kids with the SRHF motto.

The Day at the Lake will close with a balloon release and a Happy Birthday song to Sara Rose Hougom, who was killed during a home invasion in March 2012. UW-L Chi Phi Fraternity member Logan Tate and Sherry Hougom founded SRHF in her honor in hopes of preventing children from going down paths of life-altering drugs and violence.

The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation Lives Sara Style by promoting violence awareness and prevention in honor of Sara Rose Hougom, providing positive opportunities by uniting and supporting area youth with community members, businesses, and local authorities to facilitate a brighter, safer future.

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Sherry Hougom at 608-792-1045 or shougom1@gmail.com.