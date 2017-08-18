Milwaukee police search for suspects in 3 separate shootings

Milwaukee police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings that injured four people, including two seriously.

Milwaukee police spokesman Terrence Gordon says the shootings all happened Thursday evening.

Gordon says the first shooting happened at 9 p.m. when a 20-year-old man was wounded during a robbery. Police say he is in critical condition.

The second shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. when a 25-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were wounded. Gordon says police believe the shootings are related but the circumstances are unknown. He says both men are expected to survive.

Gordon says a 44-year-old man was shot several times inside a home at midnight and suffered serious injuries. Police are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.