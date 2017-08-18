1 American killed, 1 injured in Spain attacks - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

1 American killed, 1 injured in Spain attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department says at least one American was killed and one injured in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain.

In remarks to State Department staff on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the death and expressed condolences to the victim's family. He said diplomats from the U.S. consulate in Barcelona are working with local authorities to identify victims and provide assistance to other Americans in need.

The department had said earlier that Spanish authorities had reported that there were still "several" casualties who had not been identified.

Neither Tillerson nor the department in an earlier statement identified either of the American casualties. The department said the injured American suffered only a minor wound.

