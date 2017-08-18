Missing Russian tortoise returned to Wisconsin zoo

A Russian tortoise that was taken from an Oshkosh zoo a month ago has been returned.

Menominee Park Zoo officials tell WLUK-TV that the tortoise, named Anastasia, was found last week in her pen.

Officials say when Anastasia was first discovered, she was cold and resisted eating, but is now doing better.

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com

