Missing Russian tortoise returned to Wisconsin zoo

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) -- -

A Russian tortoise that was taken from an Oshkosh zoo a month ago has been returned.

Menominee Park Zoo officials tell WLUK-TV that the tortoise, named Anastasia, was found last week in her pen.

Officials say when Anastasia was first discovered, she was cold and resisted eating, but is now doing better.

