Woman dies in Wisconsin house explosion

TOWN OF WESTCOTT, Wis. (AP) - -

Wisconsin authorities have recovered the body of a 54-year-old woman killed in a house explosion.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office found the body of Diane Pickett after an "extensive, systematic search" of the home in the Town of Wescott. Authorities have not determined yet what caused the explosion Thursday morning but are investigating whether propane was a factor.

WLUK-TV reports that Pickett was the only person in the home at the time of the explosion. Neighbors say they heard the explosion at about 5 a.m.

An autopsy is planned for Friday.

