Wisconsin Ponies of America trot into La Crosse

The La Crosse County fairgrounds are being taken over this weekend by ponies. The Wisconsin Ponies of America Club is showcasing their talents with a variety of stallions being shown off by their owners.

The club offers an opportunity for young women to saddle up and learn responsibility. The show takes place at the fairgrounds in West Salem Saturday and Sunday. The public is welcome to attend for free.

The Wisconsin Ponies of America Club Queen Mikayla Gertschen said she loves showing and that her pony is "kind of a dork sometimes, he's always there for me no matter what. I've enjoyed the friends I've made some of them are going to be life long friends forever."

To attend any of the events this weekend it is free of charge. For more information on the club visit their website or Facebook page.