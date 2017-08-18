The Latest: Minneapolis City Council approves new chief

The Latest on the Minneapolis City Council approving a new police chief following an officer's fatal shooting of an Australian woman who'd called 911 for help (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The Minneapolis City Council has confirmed a new police chief after the previous chief resigned over an officer's fatal shooting of an Australian woman who'd called 911 for help.

Medaria Arradondo is a 28-year veteran of the department. He became the department's first black chief after Friday's unanimous vote, which was followed by lengthy applause.

The 50-year-old Minneapolis native told council members he was determined to serve "the 400,000 bosses that I'm responsible for."

He replaces Chief Janee Harteau (juh-NAY' har-TOE'), who was asked to resign by the mayor following the July 15 shooting of Justine Damond. Damond had called 911 to report a possible rape behind her southwest Minneapolis home.

The officer who shot Damond has declined to be interviewed by investigators. But his partner says he was startled by a loud noise right before Damond approached their police SUV. Damond was unarmed.

8:14 a.m.

The Minneapolis City Council is voting on naming a new police chief in the wake of last month's fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman by an officer responding to her 911 call.

Council members will consider Friday whether Acting Chief Medaria Arradondo (meh-DAIR'-ee-uh air-ah-DON'-do) should take the job permanently. If approved, he would be the first African-American police chief in Minnesota's largest city. He is a 28-year veteran of the department.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Arradondo would replace former Chief Janee Harteau (juh-NAY' har-TOH'). Harteau resigned after the July 15 shooting of Justine Damond, who had called police report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

The officer who shot Damond has declined to be interviewed by investigators. But his partner says he was startled by a loud noise right before Damond approached their police SUV.

