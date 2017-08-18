Drive sober initiative hopes to encourage safety

A statewide 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' initiative began Friday and will run through Labor Day.\

Hundreds of law enforcement agencies from across Wisconsin will be out in full force, working to prevent crashes and discourage drivers from making irresponsible decisions.

"We're going to be specifically looking for people who are violating operating while under the influence laws. Whether that's by alcohol or other substances. It's a major cause of crashes in our state and other states and we're stepping up our enforcement patrol to take care of that," said Trooper Jake Edwards.

Last year in Wisconsin alcohol related crashes resulted in 143 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries.

"However, should you make that poor decision to get behind the wheel while you're drunk or by drugs whether they're legal or illegal, that you will get pulled over and if you're pulled over while under the influence you will go to jail," stressed Edwards.

MORE INFORMATION: Wisconsin Department of Transportation