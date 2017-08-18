7 Rivers Alliance announces new C.E.O.

The 7 Rivers Alliance has a new C.E.O.

It's former La Crosse Tribune editor Chris Hardie. Most recently, Hardie served as the executive director of the Black River Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The Alliance is an organization focusing on economic development in the Upper Mississippi Region.

Hardie says, "It's truly a privilege to take over as leader of this great regional organization. . . and I look forward to helping promote and grow this wonderful area where we live and work."

Hardie takes over for Lisa Herr who is leaving for a non-profit in Seattle.