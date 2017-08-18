Ordinance seeks to shorten alternate side parking by 30 days

For years, alternate side parking has been in effect from November 1st to April 1st in La Crosse, but a new ordinance is looking to shorten that time period by 30 days.

The ordinance authored by council members Patrick Brever and Gary Padesky would shorten the time period by pushing back the start date 15 days and ending 15 days earlier in spring. Brever says alternate side parking as it is now creates too many tickets during times when major snow events typically do not happen. He also says it affects certain members of the population disproportionately, namely those living in older parts of town with limited parking and students in off-campus housing.

"We know the average UW-L student will graduate with $26,000 in student loan debt," Brever said. "They're going to like to cut expenses where they can and one way is parking on the street."

The council attempted an ordinance very similar to this in years past, but it did not have enough support. Brever says this time with the smaller council, it has a better chance.

"They're very excited about it, they'd love to see this change come through," said Brever. "I'm seeing that a lot from some of the newer council members as well, and I think we'll have the support to get it done."

The ordinance will have a public hearing during the Judiciary and Administration meeting on Tuesday night, September 5th.