New parking ramp pay stations go live

New parking systems are now operational in the Market Square Ramp downtown, with more ramps following soon.

The former gate system has been forgone and in its place are new pay stations. After parking, you enter your license plate number, choose the amount of time planned in the ramp and pay with cash or card.

As soon as next week there will also be an app called 'Passport' that can be used for paying in lieu of the stations.

"Once they've used it, most of them think it's great because there's no gates anymore, there's nothing slowing you down going out," said Parking Utility Coordinator James Flottmeyer. "So far the acceptance level has been really good."

The La Crosse Center ramp and the Main Street ramp are expected to be operational with the new system on August 28th.