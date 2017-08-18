Firefighters urge the importance of sprinklers

A current law is preventing officials from enforcing fire sprinklers in smaller residential buildings in Wisconsin.

Jeff Murphy, Division Chief of the La Crosse Fire Department said they have more to worry about now when responding to apartment complex fires.

"The fires that we have today in the buildings that are constructed today are made of lightweight construction, meaning that they burn a lot quicker. A fire in a home that's fifty years old, by the time we get there we have quite a bit of working time yet," expressed Murphy.

The state statute says state agencies can't create regulations that are more restrictive than the law which currently requires sprinklers only in buildings larger than 20 units

"For people that are safety conscious, a lot of times we're talking about apartment buildings and right now we're talking about apartment buildings that are three to twenty units. It should be a concern for everyone, but look for an apartment that's sprinkled, look for an apartment with interconnected smoke alarms in newer buildings," added Murphy.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, civilian death in 1,000 reported fires was more than 80 percent lower in homes with sprinklers.