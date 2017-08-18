Deluge In The Dark: Winona County and deaths in Stockton

For former Winona County Sheriff Dave Brand, the events surrounding the devastating floods of 2007 are something he'll never forget.

He was out of town on that August weekend when it began to rain, which kept falling.

Brand stayed in touch with county dispatch and began to call in resources as conditions got worse.

At one point, he called the governor for state help with keeping order and rescuing people.

As he coordinated the response, he was focusing on one of the hardest hit areas. Stockton, about five miles west of Winona, was particularly hard hit.

In all, five people died in Winona County. Brand knew three of them personally.