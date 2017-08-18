VIDEO: Go See This Eclipse

On August 21st, 2017, the United States will host its first total solar eclipse in nearly 40 years.
While a partial eclipse will be visible from the continental US, only a thin strip across fourteen states will experience what is regarded as the most astounding celestial event one can witness: a total solar eclipse.
This attached video is about why you should do everything you can to go see it.
