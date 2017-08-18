VIDEO: Go See This Eclipse - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Go See This Eclipse from Alex Gorosh on Vimeo.

VIDEO: Go See This Eclipse

Posted: Updated:

On August 21st, 2017, the United States will host its first total solar eclipse in nearly 40 years.

While a partial eclipse will be visible from the continental US, only a thin strip across fourteen states will experience what is regarded as the most astounding celestial event one can witness: a total solar eclipse.

This attached video is about why you should do everything you can to go see it.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.