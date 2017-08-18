Holmen defeats Chippewa Falls

The Holmen Vikings defeated Chippewa Falls 34-28.

Codie Meinen from Chippewa Falls rushes for 197 yards on 15 carries and 3 touchdowns while the Holmen Vikings had 404 yards on offense as Drew Becker ran for 165 yards on 14 carries and Mitchell Torud rushes for 139 yards on 22 carries and the go-ahead score.