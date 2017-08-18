One injured when car crashes through machine shed

A Genoa man receives minor injuries when the car he was riding in went off the road and crashed through a machine shed early Friday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m on Curti Road near Highway 56 in the Town of Genoa.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said a car driven by Ivan A. Baer, 33, of Genoa, went off the road, hit a utility pole, went through a fence, then crashed through the doors of a machine shed.

When it went through the doors, the car hit several pieces of farm machinery before stopping.

The passenger, Dmitry Baer, 24, went to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said neither man was wearing seatbelts and that the vehicle's airbags did deploy.