Police: Iowa man tried to sell stolen fridge back to owner

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man accused of trying to sell a stolen refrigeration unit back to its owner has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that 38-year-old Roger Otts of Council Bluffs pleaded guilty to the theft charge and probation violation on Thursday.

Authorities say Otts stole a refrigeration unit worth $12,000 from a trucking company and tried to sell it back to the owner for $8,000. Authorities say Otts was unaware that the owner was disguised as a buyer. Otts was arrested that day.

As a habitual offender, Otts must serve at least three years behind bars if he violates his two-year probation term. He was ordered to serve 90 days for previous parole violations, beginning Thursday.

Otts' public defender declined to comment on the case.

