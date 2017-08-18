Copy-Former Democratic Rep. Roys considering run for governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Democratic state Rep. Kelda Helen Roys is considering running for governor, the latest in the ever-growing list of potential candidates to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Roys tells the Capital Times in an interview Friday that she was "very seriously" considering getting into the race. That makes her one of at least 17 Democrats who have either said they are looking at getting in, created campaign committees to explore a run or officially declared.

Roys represented Madison in the state Assembly between 2008 and 2012 before leaving to run for Congress. She lost to Mark Pocan in the Democratic primary.

Roys is seven months pregnant and tells the Capital Times that running for governor wasn't part of her plan but she's considering it after being encouraged by several people.

