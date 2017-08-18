Copy-Solar eclipse viewer DIY using Pizza Hut box

If you still haven't picked up your glasses for the eclipse yet, don't worry.
Pizza Hut has a unique way for you to watch it.
You can use a pizza box and things you have around the house to make a pinhole projector, as shown in a YouTube video made by Pizza Hut.
Cut the box, make a pinhole with foil, and use white paper for the screen.
The farther the pinhole is from the screen, the bigger your image will be.
