Walker says legislature is close on a transportation deal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- After a two-month break, the Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee plans to resume its work on the state's spending plan next week.



Committee co-chairs announced Friday the panel will meet on Thursday to vote on some of the remaining issues in the budget. The agenda does not call for the committee to vote on transportation funding, the biggest unresolved issue.



But Gov. Scott Walker told reporters in Baraboo Friday afternoon that the legislature is close on both transportation and education.



"The fact that they're calling the Joint Finance Committee back in, I think is a pretty clear sign that they anticipate that the last little deal will be worked out. But that was the work they were last at when they stopped working on the budget, so they'll get that completed.



The agenda for next Thursday includes votes on funding for DNR, DOR and DOC budget items.



The committee has not been since June 15, resulting in the budget now being six weeks past due. Spending is continuing under the old budget, but not having a new spending plan in place soon could result in problems for school districts and ongoing road construction projects.



Republicans who control the Legislature have been unable to reach a deal with Gov. Scott Walker over how to pay for roads, among other issues.