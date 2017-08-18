AT&T adds 13 new cell towers to Western Wisconsin

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - A major mobile company is bringing in several new cell towers to Western Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, AT&T announced it added 13 new cell towers to its 4G LTE network along I-90/I-94 corridor in Western Wisconsin.

According to a press release, AT&T officials said the addition will allow for better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends.

AT&T said the new cell towers are located in Tomah, Sparta, West Salem, Warrens, Bangor, Black River Falls, Hixton and Osseo.